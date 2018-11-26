Commscope (COMM) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Cross Research raised shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Commscope has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $41.60.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Commscope had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commscope will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commscope news, CFO Alexander W. Pease bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $748,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Granow bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 76,500 shares of company stock worth $1,442,400. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new stake in Commscope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Commscope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Commscope by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commscope by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Commscope in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

