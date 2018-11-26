Commercial Metals (CMC) Receives $23.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Macquarie set a $23.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 79.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth $207,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth $244,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 27.8% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMC traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,029. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution.

