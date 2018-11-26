Coinvest Market Cap Reaches $1.30 Million (COIN)

Coinvest (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, Coinvest has traded down 50.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinvest token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00002868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Coinvest has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $89.00 worth of Coinvest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00129073 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00190273 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.30 or 0.07934573 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Coinvest Profile

Coinvest’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coinvest’s total supply is 107,142,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,849,567 tokens. The Reddit community for Coinvest is /r/Coinvest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Coinvest is medium.com/@CoinvestHQ . The official website for Coinvest is coinve.st . Coinvest’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Coinvest Token Trading

Coinvest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinvest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinvest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinvest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

