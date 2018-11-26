CoBiz Financial Inc (COBZ) Stake Raised by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CoBiz Financial Inc (NASDAQ:COBZ) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,766,891 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,244 shares during the quarter. CoBiz Financial accounts for 2.1% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in CoBiz Financial were worth $39,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of CoBiz Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial in the second quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial in the third quarter valued at $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CoBiz Financial alerts:

COBZ stock opened at $22.14 on Monday. CoBiz Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55.

COBZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.75 target price on shares of CoBiz Financial in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CoBiz Financial in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CoBiz Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/cobiz-financial-inc-cobz-stake-raised-by-water-island-capital-llc.html.

About CoBiz Financial

CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoBiz Financial Inc (NASDAQ:COBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CoBiz Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoBiz Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.