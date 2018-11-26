Clorox Co (CLX) Holdings Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $27,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,711,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,294,000 after buying an additional 76,149 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 437,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,664,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,364 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,506,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,641,000 after acquiring an additional 547,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,962,000 after acquiring an additional 337,621 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $138.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Clorox from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.79.

In other Clorox news, SVP Matthew T. Laszlo sold 13,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $2,171,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.10, for a total value of $1,856,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,455 shares of company stock valued at $16,738,803. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $162.83 on Monday. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $163.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. Clorox had a return on equity of 102.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

