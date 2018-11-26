Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Shares Gap Down to $8.78

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $8.78. Cleveland-Cliffs shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 383282 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Vertical Group set a $5.00 price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 146.72%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.6% in the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 425.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 20,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

