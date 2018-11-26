Claren Energy (CEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Claren Energy Corp (CVE:CEN) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 350000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

About Claren Energy (CVE:CEN)

Claren Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of petroleum and natural gas properties. The company has 51.49% interests in two onshore petroleum exploration licenses, including PEL 112 and PEL 444 located on the western flank of the Cooper Eromanga Basin in the State of South Australia, Australia.

