Clams Price Reaches $1.89 (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 69.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Clams coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00050009 BTC on major exchanges including Bitsane, Cryptopia, YoBit and Poloniex. During the last week, Clams has traded 66.9% higher against the dollar. Clams has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $544,574.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00050333 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00034761 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026107 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00023909 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00040400 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

Clams (CRYPTO:CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 16,982,023 coins and its circulating supply is 3,338,344 coins. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bitsane and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

