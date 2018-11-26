Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Receives $114.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $83.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 91.46% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $732.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

Citrix Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cloud computing company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Citrix Systems news, VP Jessica Soisson sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $129,254.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $217,779.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 138,772 shares in the company, valued at $14,201,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $2,315,751. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 852,065 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $89,330,000 after acquiring an additional 167,031 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $1,779,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth $3,406,000. SP Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,288 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

