Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,083,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,323,009 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $149,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $61.75 on Monday. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.51.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

