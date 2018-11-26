China Life Insurance (LFC) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, www.finviz.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded China Life Insurance to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upgraded China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Life Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded China Life Insurance from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

China Life Insurance stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 27,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.