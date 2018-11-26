CHF Solutions (CHFS) vs. Stereotaxis (STXS) Head-To-Head Comparison

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) and Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

19.7% of CHF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Stereotaxis shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of CHF Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of Stereotaxis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CHF Solutions has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stereotaxis has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CHF Solutions and Stereotaxis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHF Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stereotaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A

CHF Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $3.30, indicating a potential upside of 279.31%. Given CHF Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CHF Solutions is more favorable than Stereotaxis.

Profitability

This table compares CHF Solutions and Stereotaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHF Solutions -459.89% -169.26% -143.31% Stereotaxis -6.30% -15.17% 4.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CHF Solutions and Stereotaxis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHF Solutions $3.55 million 1.73 -$13.38 million ($37.15) -0.02 Stereotaxis $31.14 million 2.75 -$5.88 million N/A N/A

Stereotaxis has higher revenue and earnings than CHF Solutions.

Summary

Stereotaxis beats CHF Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. The company focuses on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. It offers Aquadex FlexFlow consoles and the related disposable products in Singapore and Hong Kong. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures. The company also offers Odyssey solution, a real-time information solution to manage, control, record, and share procedures across networks. In addition, it provides disposables and other accessories, such as QuikCAS automated catheter advancement disposables for the remote advancement of electrophysiology catheters; and CARTO RMT navigation and ablation system, CELSIUS RMT, NAVISTAR RMT, NAVISTAR RMT DS, NAVISTAR RMT THERMOCOOL, and CELSIUS RMT THERMOCOOL irrigated tip diagnostic/ablation steerable tip catheters. Further, the company's disposables and other accessories include V-CAS and V-CAS Deflect catheter advancement systems; and V-loop circular and V-Sono ICE catheter manipulators. The company markets its products through direct sales force, distributors, and sales agents. Stereotaxis, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.