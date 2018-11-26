Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Receives $20.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLDT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,907,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,188,000 after acquiring an additional 247,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,283,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,232,000 after acquiring an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,003,000 after acquiring an additional 355,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,549,000 after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,088. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $914.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.68%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 136 hotels totaling 18,616 rooms/suites, comprised of 41 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,117 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,499 rooms/suites.

