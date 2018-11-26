Changyou.Com Ltd (CYOU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) to post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Changyou.Com’s earnings. Changyou.Com reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Changyou.Com will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Changyou.Com.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.59. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYOU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Changyou.Com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

NASDAQ CYOU opened at $18.15 on Friday. Changyou.Com has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYOU. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Changyou.Com by 327.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Changyou.Com by 265.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Changyou.Com during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Changyou.Com during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Changyou.Com by 13.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

