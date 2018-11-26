CGI (GIB) and Avalon Globocare (AVCO) Head to Head Review

CGI (NYSE:GIB) and Avalon Globocare (OTCMKTS:AVCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CGI and Avalon Globocare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 9.92% 18.05% 10.00% Avalon Globocare -365.09% -81.16% -44.88%

58.1% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.0% of Avalon Globocare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CGI has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Globocare has a beta of -2.03, indicating that its stock price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CGI and Avalon Globocare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $8.80 billion 2.03 $873.62 million $3.21 19.83 Avalon Globocare $1.08 million 172.69 -$3.46 million N/A N/A

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon Globocare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CGI and Avalon Globocare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 0 1 4 0 2.80 Avalon Globocare 0 0 0 0 N/A

CGI presently has a consensus price target of $81.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.04%. Given CGI’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CGI is more favorable than Avalon Globocare.

Summary

CGI beats Avalon Globocare on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGI

CGI Group Inc. provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada and internationally. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company offers application development, integration, and maintenance services; technology infrastructure management services; and business process services, such as collections and payroll management. Its targeted industries include government, financial services, health, utilities, communications, oil and gas, manufacturing, retail and consumer services, transportation, and post and logistics. CGI Group Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Avalon Globocare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology, as well as rehabilitation medicine. The company also develops proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic products leveraging exosome technology; and markets and distributes proprietary exosome isolation systems and related products to hospitals, as well as provides development services for hospitals. In addition, it owns and operates real property. The company has a strategic partnership Weill Cornell Medical College to co-develop technologies and bio-production of chimeric antigen receptor-T Therapy. Avalon GloboCare Corp. is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

