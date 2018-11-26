Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.43

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 6196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $321.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $36.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 59,121 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,163,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,409,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

