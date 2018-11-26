Castle (CSTL) Price Hits $0.0135 on Major Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Castle has a market cap of $150,208.00 and approximately $58.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Castle has traded down 44.1% against the dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.02293863 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009307 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000315 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000760 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00001412 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00001508 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 11,506,599 coins and its circulating supply is 11,141,541 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

