Carlive Chain Price Down 31.6% This Week (IOV)

Carlive Chain (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Carlive Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and FCoin. Carlive Chain has a market cap of $0.00 and $77,523.00 worth of Carlive Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carlive Chain has traded down 31.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carlive Chain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025969 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00065612 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00001256 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000600 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Carlive Chain

Carlive Chain (CRYPTO:IOV) is a token. Carlive Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Carlive Chain is www.carlive.io . Carlive Chain’s official Twitter account is @CarliveChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carlive Chain

Carlive Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carlive Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carlive Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carlive Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carlive Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carlive Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.