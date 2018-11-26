Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,891 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.
CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $130.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.
Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $103.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $129.47.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.
