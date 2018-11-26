CariNet Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (CIT)

CariNet (CURRENCY:CIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. CariNet has a market cap of $0.00 and $73,384.00 worth of CariNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CariNet has traded down 43.8% against the dollar. One CariNet token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, BCEX and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00026791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00129302 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00191187 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.70 or 0.08157118 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028089 BTC.

CariNet Token Profile

CariNet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CariNet’s official website is www.carinet.io

CariNet Token Trading

CariNet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CariNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CariNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CariNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

