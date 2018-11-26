Cardinal Resources (CDV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.35

Cardinal Resources Ltd (TSE:CDV) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 14000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.15.

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's principal project is Namdini Gold project located in the Bolgatanga region. Cardinal Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia.

