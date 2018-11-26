Canadian Zeolite C (CNZCF) versus MDU Resources Group (MDU) Critical Contrast

Canadian Zeolite C (OTCMKTS:CNZCF) and MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canadian Zeolite C and MDU Resources Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Zeolite C N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MDU Resources Group $4.44 billion 1.14 $281.20 million $1.25 20.69

MDU Resources Group has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Zeolite C.

Dividends

MDU Resources Group pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Canadian Zeolite C does not pay a dividend. MDU Resources Group pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MDU Resources Group has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.8% of MDU Resources Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of MDU Resources Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Zeolite C and MDU Resources Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Zeolite C N/A N/A N/A MDU Resources Group 6.88% 10.95% 4.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Canadian Zeolite C and MDU Resources Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Zeolite C 0 0 0 0 N/A MDU Resources Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

MDU Resources Group has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.14%.

Summary

MDU Resources Group beats Canadian Zeolite C on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canadian Zeolite C Company Profile

Canadian Zeolite Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for zeolite deposits. The company holds interests in the Bromley Creek Zeolite Project comprising one mineral lease and six mineral claims covering 1,145 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Sun Group Zeolite Project covering 949 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining District of British Columbia, Canada. Its products include Z-Lite Feed Additive, a flowing or anti-caking agent for livestock feeds; Poultry Sense, a bedding additive for poultry houses; Activated Poultry Sense, a natural zeolite and citric acid formula; Horse Sense and Activated Barn Sense, which are bedding additives. The company was formerly known as Canadian Mining Company Inc. and changed its name to Canadian Zeolite Corp. in February 2016. Canadian Zeolite Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2017, it served 142,901 residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in 178 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington; and offers related value-added services. It served approximately 938,867 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 335 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Pipeline and Midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, and gathering services primarily in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions. It also provides cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates; produces and sells asphalt mix; and supplies ready-mixed concrete in the central, southern, and western United States, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The Construction Services segment designs, constructs, and maintains overhead and underground electrical distribution and transmission lines, substations, external lighting, traffic signalization, and gas pipelines; electrical and communication wiring and infrastructure, and fire suppression systems; and renewable energy projects. It also offers utility excavation, and mechanical piping and services; and manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment and other supplies. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

