Canadian Tire Co. Limited (CTC.A) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$187.73.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$181.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$179.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$197.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

TSE CTC.A traded down C$1.07 on Monday, hitting C$149.75. 240,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,044. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$140.60 and a 1-year high of C$180.21.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is a Canada-based company, which operates through a range of businesses. The Company’s segments include Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. Its retail segment operates through its retail banners, including Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Mark’s, and the various FGL Sports banners.

