Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Mallinckrodt (MNK) a $40.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price target on Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mallinckrodt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

MNK opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.71. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $36.65.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.31. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 65.24% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

