CampusCoin Market Cap Hits $175,417.00 (CMPCO)

CampusCoin (CURRENCY:CMPCO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One CampusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. CampusCoin has a market capitalization of $175,417.00 and $591.00 worth of CampusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CampusCoin has traded down 42.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CampusCoin alerts:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00024125 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000248 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000353 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000530 BTC.

CampusCoin Profile

CMPCO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. CampusCoin’s total supply is 709,961,108 coins and its circulating supply is 509,961,108 coins. CampusCoin’s official website is www.campuscoinproject.org . The Reddit community for CampusCoin is /r/Campuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CampusCoin’s official message board is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=16647.0 . CampusCoin’s official Twitter account is @CampusCoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

CampusCoin Coin Trading

CampusCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CampusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CampusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CampusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CampusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CampusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.