Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Position Reduced by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,532,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,559,982 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.13% of Brown & Brown worth $341,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.82 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $57,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Position Reduced by First Eagle Investment Management LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/brown-brown-inc-bro-position-reduced-by-first-eagle-investment-management-llc.html.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.