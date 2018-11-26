BROTHER Price Tops $0.0001 (BRAT)

BROTHER (CURRENCY:BRAT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. BROTHER has a market cap of $13,120.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BROTHER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BROTHER token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, BROTHER has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00128244 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00190500 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.42 or 0.08041672 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009295 BTC.

About BROTHER

BROTHER’s genesis date was July 17th, 2017. BROTHER’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. The official website for BROTHER is bro-consortium.io . BROTHER’s official Twitter account is @coinBrat

BROTHER Token Trading

BROTHER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BROTHER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BROTHER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BROTHER using one of the exchanges listed above.

