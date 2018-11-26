Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $24.00 price target on Brookfield Property Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $2,283,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,867,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,881 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $22,396,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 427,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

BPY stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.89. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

