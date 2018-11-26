Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$58.66 and last traded at C$58.33, with a volume of 451112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.19.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, September 21st.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/brookfield-asset-management-bam-a-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-58-66.html.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is an alternative asset manager. The Company operates in eight segments. The Asset Management segment manages its listed partnerships, private funds and public markets on behalf of its clients. The Property segment includes the ownership, operation and development of office, retail and other properties.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.