Brokerages Set United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) PT at $20.00

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UIHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Shares of United Insurance stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.27. 2,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,845. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $824.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.72.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.40). United Insurance had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $181.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.94 million. Analysts expect that United Insurance will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in United Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in United Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Insurance by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.