Brokerages Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Price Target at $75.82

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $603,469.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Aliski sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $334,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,198.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $2,354,669. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,856,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,058,000 after acquiring an additional 100,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,389,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,408,000 after acquiring an additional 158,723 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,359,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,834,000 after acquiring an additional 755,127 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,461,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,563,000 after acquiring an additional 630,088 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,417,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,967,000 after acquiring an additional 218,060 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,436. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $90.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.34.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 508.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.87) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

