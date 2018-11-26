Brokerages Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Price Target at $75.82

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.82.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.
In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $603,469.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Aliski sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $334,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,198.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,250 shares of company stock worth $2,354,669. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,436. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $90.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.34.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 508.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.87) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
