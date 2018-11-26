Brokerages Set Ted Baker plc (TED) Price Target at $2,923.88

Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,927.29 ($38.25).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TED shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th.

Get Ted Baker alerts:

Ted Baker stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,829 ($23.90). 43,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,572. Ted Baker has a 12-month low of GBX 2,286 ($29.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,244 ($42.39).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were given a GBX 17.90 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.