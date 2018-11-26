Brokerages Set Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK) PT at $117.80

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 117.80 ($1.54).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TALK shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 173 ($2.26) target price on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised Talktalk Telecom Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of LON:TALK opened at GBX 119 ($1.55) on Friday. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 1 year low of GBX 88.60 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 220 ($2.87).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

In other news, insider Charles W. Dunstone bought 379,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £444,123.81 ($580,326.42).

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

