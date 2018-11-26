Brokerages Set Square, Inc. (SQ) Target Price at $87.13

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Square from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Square from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $4,003,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 494,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,598,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $519,317.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,745,097.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,625,650 shares of company stock worth $209,212,184. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,193,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,207,000 after acquiring an additional 275,166 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,700,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,753,000 after acquiring an additional 353,037 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Square by 75.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,965,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,790 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 11.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,514,000 after acquiring an additional 175,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Square by 8.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,756,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,265,000 after acquiring an additional 140,800 shares during the period. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,607,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,709,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Square has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -665.20 and a beta of 4.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.19 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.