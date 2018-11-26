Brokerages Set Square, Inc. (SQ) Target Price at $87.13

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.90.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Square from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Square from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.
In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $4,003,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 494,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,598,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $519,317.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,745,097.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,625,650 shares of company stock worth $209,212,184. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.
SQ stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,607,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,709,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Square has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -665.20 and a beta of 4.30.
Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.19 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
