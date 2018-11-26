Brokerages Set Mongodb Inc (MDB) Price Target at $81.75

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $56.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $79.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Mongodb from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MDB stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,651. Mongodb has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $85.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of -45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 57.74% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The firm had revenue of $57.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mongodb will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $1,842,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,047 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $78,765.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 336,283 shares of company stock worth $26,869,879. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mongodb by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,688,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,324,000 after buying an additional 2,419,731 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mongodb by 587.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,096,000 after buying an additional 3,273,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mongodb by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,294,000 after buying an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Mongodb by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,670,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,204,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Mongodb by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,464,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,666,000 after buying an additional 31,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

