Brokerages Set Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) Price Target at $56.57

Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

In related news, Director Phillip S. Estes sold 80,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $4,229,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,115.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,088 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $737,365.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,823 shares of company stock worth $11,390,169 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after buying an additional 58,781 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after buying an additional 115,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,115,000 after buying an additional 156,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Malibu Boats by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,870,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,493,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

MBUU stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.44. 146,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,761. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $954.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.67 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 44.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

