Brokerages Set Inmarsat Plc (ISAT) PT at $528.57

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 528.57 ($6.91).

ISAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Inmarsat to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 615 ($8.04) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Inmarsat in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Get Inmarsat alerts:

Shares of ISAT stock traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 425.70 ($5.56). 364,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,000. Inmarsat has a 52 week low of GBX 381.20 ($4.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 865 ($11.30).

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inmarsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmarsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.