Brokerages Set Encana Corp (ECA) Price Target at $14.96

Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.96.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Encana from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Encana in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Encana in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Encana in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

In other Encana news, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $441,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,091.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clayton Harvey Woitas purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 235,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,414 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Encana by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Encana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Encana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Encana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Encana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,839,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.15. Encana has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $14.31.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Encana had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encana will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Encana’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

