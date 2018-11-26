Brokerages Set Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) Price Target at $34.00

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 138,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 3,015.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.02. 4,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,805. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.70 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

