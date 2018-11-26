Brokerages Set Aurubis AG (NDA) PT at $69.27

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €69.27 ($80.55).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th.

ETR:NDA traded down €6.96 ($8.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €45.82 ($53.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a 52-week high of €86.80 ($100.93).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

