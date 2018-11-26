Brokerages Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Target Price at $121.17

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $148.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $121.59 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $134.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,592,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $55,003.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,450 shares of company stock worth $4,069,874 over the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,605,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,088,750,000 after buying an additional 377,569 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 863,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,658,000 after buying an additional 22,921 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 834,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,965,000 after buying an additional 34,494 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,824,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 617,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,687,000 after purchasing an additional 45,755 shares during the period.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

