Brokerages Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) PT at $80.44

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,355. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.39 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,123 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $82,686.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,097.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 55,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $3,910,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,911.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,902 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 16,527 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,783 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,181 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

