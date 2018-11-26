Brokerages Set $6.00 Target Price for Sogou Inc (SOGO)

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sogou an industry rank of 32 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SOGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.20 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sogou from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Sogou from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SOGO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. 50,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.60. Sogou has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $276.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.19 million. Sogou had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sogou will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sogou by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,823,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,129,000 after buying an additional 136,003 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sogou by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 172,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sogou by 1,047.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,435,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after buying an additional 1,310,248 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sogou by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,312,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after buying an additional 205,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sogou by 949.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,201,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 1,087,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

