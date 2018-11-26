Brokerages Set $20.75 Target Price for Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.13 (Strong Buy) from the eight brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and seven have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Goodrich Petroleum’s rating score has declined by 13% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $20.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Goodrich Petroleum an industry rank of 104 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Ifs Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:GDP remained flat at $$14.60 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,198. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

