Brokerages Expect TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. TETRA Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TETRA Technologies.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on TTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TETRA Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

TTI stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.28. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

In other TETRA Technologies news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,044 shares in the company, valued at $626,532.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 270,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,719 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 20,205 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 606,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 22,895 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

