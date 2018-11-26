Brokerages Expect Navient Corp (NAVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Navient posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. Navient had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,405,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,981 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,607,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,768 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 2,563.6% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,983 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 349.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,574,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Navient by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,937,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,301,000 after purchasing an additional 799,292 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. 48,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,626. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.12. Navient has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 19.74, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

