Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position Increased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 105,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 46,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 167,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Societe Generale set a $47.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $52.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

