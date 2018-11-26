Breakout Trading 27.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BRK)

Breakout (CURRENCY:BRK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last week, Breakout has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. Breakout has a market cap of $439,135.00 and $543.00 worth of Breakout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Breakout coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000653 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000214 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Breakout

Breakout is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2015. Breakout’s total supply is 18,949,258 coins. Breakout’s official Twitter account is @BreakoutGaming and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Breakout is /r/breakoutcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Breakout’s official website is www.breakoutcoin.com

Buying and Selling Breakout

Breakout can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Breakout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Breakout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Breakout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

