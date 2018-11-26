Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Position Reduced by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,607 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.17% of Bottomline Technologies worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 403.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 409,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,909,000 after purchasing an additional 328,112 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $11,290,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 1,287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 113,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 105,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,840,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $52.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.97. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $102.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Gray sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $97,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $413,781.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,225,573.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,477 shares of company stock worth $2,576,971. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

