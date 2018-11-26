BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,734 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

BOKF opened at $82.38 on Monday. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $80.36 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $408.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOKF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Stephens set a $114.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $49,161.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,981.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,274.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 60.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

